John Oliver Recruits Jane Krakowski for Mock Commercial on Dangers of Medical Devices

John Oliver enlisted Jane Krakowski to help tackle the dangers of medical devices during the main segment on his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, on Sunday.

Oliver launched into a lengthy rant against the questionable corporations pushing these products and the doctors who aren't quite clear on all the cons of said devices. Citing a study that found more than 80,000 deaths and 1.7 million injuries "possibly linked to medical devices in the past decade" have been reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oliver also urged those patients who use such devices to ask more questions about them and do their research if their doctor recommends one.

At the end of the segment, 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Krakowski appeared in a mock commercial warning against the dangers of medical devices. During the ad, she referenced the actors who have played Batman over the years in making her point: "Basically, treat medical devices like guys who've played Batman. Some are great, but new ones aren't necessarily better, and there are a few you definitely don't want to let inside your body."

