John Oliver Reacts to Justice Kennedy's Retirement: "Everything is Terrible Now"

"The consequences here will almost certainly be extremely grim," said Oliver on Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight' before sharing clips of CNN's Jeffrey Toobin stating that abortions will soon become illegal in the United States.

On Sunday's (July 1) episode of Last Week Tonight, host John Oliver shared his take on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

"The big question here is who is going to replace Kennedy?" asked Oliver. "The administration has made their plans pretty clear."

The host shared a tweet from Vice President Mike Pence that stated, "Trump will nominate a strong conservative, in the tradition of the late Justice Scalia, who will uphold all God-given liberties enshrined in the Constitution of the United States."

Oliver pointed out how odd Pence's tweet was. "You don't generally stand up at someone's retirement party and say, 'Thank you for everything you did for this company, Robert and rest assured that we will replace you with someone exactly like that other guy who used to work here that we always liked much more than you.'"

The host then shared a clip of Trump's judicial advisor Leonard Leo stating that while there is a list of potential conservatives to take over Kennedy's title, "you can throw a dart at that list and, in my view, you'd be fine." Oliver responded, "Well, you're in luck on that one because that will almost definitely be this president's entire decision making process. And there's also a non-zero chance he could just hit Mike Pence and call it a day."

Oliver explained that while many Democrats have taken issue with Trump's potential picks for the position, the Republicans have an advantage because they have 51 Senate members, while the Democrats only have 49. 51 votes are necessary to appoint the new justice. "Unless Democrats can convince their entire party to oppose the nomination and persuade a number of Republicans over to their side, they are shit out of luck," he said. "It's time for Democrats favorite game. 'Hope Susan Collins flips and be disappointed when she doesn't!' It's America's most depressing game show."

"The consequences here will almost certainly be extremely grim," said Oliver before sharing clips of CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin stating that abortions will soon become illegal in the United States. The final clip shows Toobin declaring that Roe v. Wade is "dead." Oliver said, "Wow, I would not want to hear Jeffrey Toobin tell his daughter that their dog passed away. 'Sweetheart, Baxter was taken to a farm upstate and then shot in the face. He's dead now. He's dead. He's got no face anymore.'"

The host then stated that there is some good news that comes from Kennedy's retirement. "As it turns out, there is a constitutional loophole that allows Democrats to … I'm obviously lying here. There's no good news. Everything is terrible now," he said.

"The only thing anyone really can do now is vote and there are actually two key elections you should really try and vote in," he said before listing the 2016 and 2014 elections. "Because that is what got us into this mess, so I want you to go find a medium-sized cardboard box right now. Take a pen and write 'Time Machine' on the side of it. Not because it will take you backwards in time — it won't, it's a cardboard box — but what I want you to do is just scream into it. Just empty all the anger and frustration that you're feeling right now into that box and when you done, tape it up, go out, vote, knock on doors and take that box with you."

He continued, "And if you ever come across someone who's thinking of sitting out an election because neither of the candidates quite do it for them, there's not much difference between them anyway, open that box into their fucking face and let yourself from this week scream some sense into them."

Earlier in the segment, Oliver criticized Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction to the news. "This is obviously huge news and for anyone who believes that the constitution protects things like reproductive and LGBT rights, this is bad. And we know it’s bad because Donald Trump Jr. was happy," said Oliver before sharing Trump Jr.'s tweet that stated, "OMG! Just when you thought this week couldn't get more lit… I give you Anthony Kennedy's retirement from #SCOTUS."

Oliver said that he disagrees with Trump Jr. "I personally don't think this was lit at all," he said. "I would argue that this week's news was neither lit or on fleek, nor was it three fire emojis. Now granted, I'm still a little shook J-S-Y-K, but I personally believe Kennedy's retirement is super warped and I'm happy to announce that in saying that, all the slang words I just used are now officially dead forever." He concluded, "Remember teens, don't let white men in their 40s hear the cool words you use. We will bury them."