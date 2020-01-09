John Ridley Boards Alicia Keys, 'La La Land' Team's Musical Drama at Showtime

The Oscar winner will write, direct and executive produce the series set in his hometown of Milwaukee.

Oscar winner John Ridley has joined a Showtime musical drama that also counts Alicia Keys and La La Land and Dear Even Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as executive producers.

The 12 Years a Slave writer will write, direct and executive produce the untitled series, which is set in his hometown of Milwaukee. The premium cable outlet has given a straight-to-series order for the Fox 21 TV Studios project, which was announced in July with a sizable series commitment.

"Having worked with John Ridley many times over the years, I know firsthand how talented and fearless he is both as a writer and director," said Showtime Entertainment president Gary Levine. “Combining his dramatic depth with the musical brilliance of Pasek and Paul and Alicia Keys promises a wildly original and entertaining series for Showtime."

The untitled series centers on an emotionally complex family story that spans generations and threatens the fabric of the community in present-day Milwaukee. Ridley will executive produce with Keys, Pasek, Paul, Marc Platt (La La Land, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), R.J. Cutler (Nashville) and Adam Siegel (Grease Live).

"I couldn't be more excited to work not only again with Gary and Showtime, but to also collaborate with the phenomenal talents of Alicia Keys, the team of Pasek and Paul, Marc Platt, and R.J. and Adam as well," said Ridley. "I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to set the series in Milwaukee, and examine the challenges and triumphs of my hometown, a city to which I remain deeply connected."