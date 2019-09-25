John Stamos, Graham Phillips Join ABC's 'Little Mermaid Live'

The two join Auli’i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy in the cast.

ABC's Little Mermaid Live has found its Prince Eric.

Graham Philips (The Good Wife, Broadway's 13) will play the prince in the live production, opposite Moana star Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel. John Stamos has also joined the cast, playing Chef Louis.

The cast includes Queen Latifah as villain Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian the crab.

The Little Mermaid Live, which will air under the Wonderful World of Disney banner, will be a hybrid performance, featuring live performances from the the cast interwoven into a broadcast of the 1989 animated film. The live portion will feature intricate sets and costumes by Emmy winner Zaldy (RuPaul's Drag Race) and music from both the movie and a Broadway musical based on the film.

Stamos previously played Chef Louis in a Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid. The actor's stage credits also include The Best Man, Nine and Cabaret.

Phillips has also appeared on stage in The Little Prince, A Christmas Carol: The Musical and The Ten Commandments: The Musical. In addition to The Good Wife, he has recurred on Riverdale and Netflix's Atypical.

Set to air Nov. 5, The Little Mermaid Live is produced by Done+Dusted. The company's Hamish Hamilton (who's also directing), Katy Mullan, David Jammy, Raj Kapoor and Ian Stewart executive produce along with Richard Kraft, producer and director of the Hollywood Bowl productions of The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.

Disney is also producing a live-action/CGI version of the story as a feature film, with Halle Bailey set to play Ariel.