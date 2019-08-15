John Travolta Competes in "Travolt-Off" Challenge with Jimmy Fallon

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show,' the actor successfully impersonated himself as well as discussed his upcoming film directed by Fred Durst.

John Travolta's got moves and he multiplied them with the help of Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The two-time Oscar nominee appeared as a guest Thursday night to discuss his upcoming film The Fanatic, but not before participating in a "John Travolt-Off" with the host.

During the impersonation competition, the two recreated several iconic scenes and dance moves from famous Travolta films, such as Grease and Pulp Fiction, to determine once and for all who is the best Travolta. Despite Fallon's fairly convincing Vincent Vega, he was no match for the original Travolta — especially when the actor pulled off a double-impersonation of himself and Nicolas Cage from Face/Off.

At the start of his interview with Fallon, Travolta discussed his surprising appearance in Pitbull's music video, "3 To Tango." Donning the rapper's signature bald head, Travolta first appears in the video as a mystery man watching beautiful dancers at a bar. He soon joins them to tango, revealing his true identity, and in the end, signs off with Pitbull's signature saying "Dale!"

Travolta says Pitbull is a "great entrepreneur" who he reached out to years ago about collaborating on a project, and "3 To Tango" is a result of that.

The actor went on to discuss The Fanatic, directed by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst. In the film, we see Travolta transformed into obsessive fanboy Moose who is willing to do anything to get close to a celebrity he admires, Hunter Dunbar (Devon Sawa). Ana Golja co-stars with Travolta, playing his character's friend Leah, who tries to warn him not to go too far with stalking a celebrity.

Travolta says the film highlights the question of "where do you draw the line as a movie star? where do you draw the line as a fan?" Describing his character, he says Moose is "earnest" but also "a man child."

"I play him as an honest fan, at first... by confusion, he becomes a stalker," Travolta says of the character. In a recent trailer for the film which hits theaters Aug. 30, Travolta's Moose is seen spiraling out of control, going so far as to break into Dunbar's home.

Speaking on working with Durst, Travolta praised him as "a fabulous director and great actor" and revealed the two would "improvise prior to every scene" to get Travolta in the mindset of a crazed fan.

At the end of the interview, Fallon touched on one key characteristic of Travolta's latest role — Moose's mullet. "It's business up front, party in the back," Fallon joked.

Travolta shared that Durst was the first to suggest the hairstyle, but it was Travolta himself who came up with the final look after, of all places, finding inspiration on the internet.

Watch Fallon and Travolta's "John Travolt-Off" below.