John Travolta to Star With Kevin Hart in Quibi Series

The two-time Oscar nominee is the latest big name to sign on with the short-form streaming service.

Add John Travolta to the list of big names joining a Quibi series.

Travolta will star opposite Kevin Hart in the action comedy Die Hart (formerly Action Scene) at the short-form streaming service. Production on the series is scheduled to begin Feb. 9.

Die Hart will have Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, someone who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. A famous director offers him the shot to be the lead in an action movie, but there's a catch: Kevin first must train at the world's greatest action-star school, which is run by a lunatic (played by Travolta). Pushed to his limits by this action school coach and a tough-minded rival student, Kevin must survive a series of over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime.

Hart executive produces with Jeff Clanagan, president of his Laugh Out Loud production company. The two created the action sequence that opened Hart's 2016 concert film What Now? (along with its director, Tim Story), which served as the inspiration for the Quibi show.

Candice Wilson and Bryan Smiley are producers of Die Hart; Eric Appel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Silicon Valley) directs, and Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick) are the writers.

Travolta is coming off a 2019 in which he starred in features Trading Paint, The Poison Rose and The Fanatic. He earned an Emmy nomination for playing lawyer Robert Shapiro in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (and, as a producer, shared in the show's win for best limited series).

He joins a roster of A-listers working with Quibi that includes Laura Dern, Kiefer Sutherland, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Waithe, Sophie Turner and Idris Elba, among others. The service is scheduled to launch April 6 and will offer scripted and unscripted series in short "chapters" of 10 minutes or less, along with daily news, sports and lifestyle programs.