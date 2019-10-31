'John Wick 3' Producer Signs First-Look Deal at Legendary TV

Legendary Television has signed a first-look deal with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell's Safehouse Pictures, producer of WGN America's Underground and the 2018 Robin Hood.

Under the two-year deal, Safehouse will develop series projects for the indie studio. In addition to the critically acclaimed Underground, Harold and Tunnell are also executive producers of Netflix's figure-skating drama Spinning Out, which debuts in 2020. Harold was also an executive producer on John Wick 3.

"Joby and Tory are excellent creative producers that truly share in Legendary's vision of building immersive worlds that audiences are instantly drawn into," said Legendary TV president Nick Pepper. "We are thrilled to work with Safehouse as the company continues to forge their impressive path within the television industry."

Said Harold and Tunnell, "Legendary's robust appetite for visionary and groundbreaking storytellers is unmatched in this industry, which makes them an irresistible place to build premium television. The passion and dedication the whole team pours into every project made this partnership a no-brainer for us."

Legendary TV produces Amazon's Carnival Row, Netflix's Lost in Space and the upcoming Dune: The Sisterhood at HBO Max. Prior series for the company include Hulu limited series The Looming Tower and Judd Apatow's Netflix comedy Love.

Legendary also has signed overall deals with comics creators Brian K. Vaughan, Ed Brubaker, Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction and a first-look pact with actor Elijah Wood's SpectreVision.