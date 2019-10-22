Johnny Galecki Reteaming With 'Big Bang' Writer for Esports Comedy at NBC

NBC is ready to explore the world of esports.

The network has handed out a script order to The Squad, a multicamera comedy that reteams former Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki with writer Anthony Del Broccolo.

Penned by Del Broccolo, The Squad revolves around a new group of friends (and sometimes enemies) who find companionship and common ground in their mutual love of esports. The potential series explores what it means to finally find "your tribe" after years of feeling like an outsider.

Del Broccolo will write the script and executive produce alongside Galecki and his Warner Bros. TV-based Alcide Bava Productions banner. The company's Holly Brown will also exec produce, with Cory Wood set as a producer.

The Squad is the latest project to come out of Galecki's overall deal with WBTV, for whom he starred on Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons. Galecki last year developed and exec produced the CBS comedy Living Biblically. While he recently reprised his role as David on ABC's Roseanne spinoff The Connors, Galecki has continued to focus on producing since Big Bang ended in May as TV's longest-running multicamera comedy in history.

Other Big Bang grads have also lined up their next gigs. Emmy nominee Mayim Bialik is set to star in the Fox comedy Carla — set up with a sizable series commitment penalty — which is being exec produced by Jim Parsons. That project also hails from WBTV, where most of the cast is under overall deals. For his part, Parsons also exec produces Netflix's Emmy-nominated shortform series Special.

The esports sector, meanwhile, has continued to explode in recent years. The gaming research company Newzoo forecast that the esports sector will, for the first time ever, top $1 billion in revenue this year. Many of its top gamers earn an eye-popping $15,000 per hour for their skills.