JoJo Fletcher to Sub for Chris Harrison as 'Bachelorette' Host

The long-time host had to re-enter quarantine after taking his son to college earlier this week.

The coming season of The Bachelorette will see Chris Harrison cede hosting duties for the first time in the long history of the franchise.

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher will fill in for Harrison for a few episodes of the season, which is currently in production. Harrison had to enter a 14-day quarantine earlier this week after taking his son to college in Texas. He's expected to return in time for the season's final episodes.

ABC and producer Warner Bros. typically do not comment on casting matters related to the show.

The temporary change in hosts is one of a number of ways this Bachelorette season will differ from the show's usual format. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entire season is being shot at a resort in La Quinta, California, near Palm Springs, forgoing the international travel and hometown visits that are hallmarks of the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise.

Cast and crew members had to quarantine for two weeks prior to production, and Harrison will now have to go through the same protocol again after helping his son move into Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Fletcher became part of the Bachelor franchise during Ben Higgins' season in 2016 and starred in The Bachelorette later that year. She ended up with Jordan Rodgers at the close of that season, and the couple remains together. They had planned to get married in June but opted to postpone the ceremony due to the pandemic.

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for The Bachelorette. It's set to air in Tuesday nights.

Us Weekly first reported news of Fletcher's substitute hosting stint.