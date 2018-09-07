JoJo Siwa Gets Animated in New Nickelodeon Series (Exclusive First Look)

The show debuts Sept. 22; meanwhile, 'Lip Sync Battle Shorties' also has a season two premiere date.

JoJo Siwa is getting animated.

Nickelodeon is debuting a new animated series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, featuring the social media star and her beloved dog BowBow on its YouTube channel on Saturday, Sept. 22. Six episodes have been ordered.

Each episode of series of three- to five-minute animated shorts tells a brand-new story that comically reveals how BowBow is way more than just a furry bestie.

The character art leverages the existing art style from JoJo’s popular iMessage stickers.

The animated shorts were made at Nickelodeon’s Entertainment Lab in the network’s Burbank headquarters.

Check out the first look at the series above.

In addition, Nickelodeon is debuting a second season of Lip Sync Battle Shorties, co-hosted by Siwa, on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.