JoJo Siwa Sets Nickelodeon Concert Special, Expands D.R.E.A.M. Tour

Nickelodeon has scheduled a concert special featuring JoJo Siwa, who also revealed Friday that she's expanding her current tour with 50 new dates.

The Nickelodeon star and YouTube Sensation kicks off the new dates for her tour — officially dubbed Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour — on March 11 at The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The new dates also will take her to new stops in cities including Washington, D.C., and Miami. In addition, Siwa will return to many cities where she previously performed, including New York, where she'll take the stage at Madison Square Garden. This brings the total number of shows to 148.

Over the course of the tour, "I'm going to be performing for over a million people, which is something I've only dreamed of," Siwa told The Hollywood Reporter of the new dates. She is also hoping to add two more songs to the set list, including one original song and one cover song. (Siwa also teased that she has "three huge projects" in the works but said "they are super-duper top secret. I can't talk more about them.")

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, which strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.

"I love what I get to do, and I love getting to make other people feel happy, and I love getting to entertain," Siwa said, adding that she's aware she's a role model to young kids, but doesn't feel pressure because of that fact: "I don't feel pressure to be something that I personally am not. I am who I am, that there are people who say, 'Don't you want to be like this?' No, I'm so happy with being who I am."

Meanwhile, the TV special, titled JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert, will premiere at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. The special includes live concert performances from the tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs; her catalog includes "Boomerang," which has been watched more than 782 million times and is RIAA-certified platinum. “Kid in a Candy Store,” which is RIAA-certified gold; “Hold the Drama”; and “D.R.E.A.M.”

"The TV special is really exciting," Siwa said. "It's kind of like a version of my concert, which changes unofficially with every single show. There are so many elements in the show that you miss them the first time you're seeing it. I'm excited that people will get to watch it over and over. There is also a bit of behind-the-scenes stuff, and you'll see me interacting with the dancers and backstage crew, but the show is based around the concert."

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents and is a part of the Viacom Live Experiential portfolio. Siwa’s inaugural run ranked at No. 5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out as the tour touched down in seven countries on three continents. More information can be found at JoJoDREAMTour.com.