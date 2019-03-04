Jonas Brothers Documentary Coming to Amazon

The "personal, behind the scenes" film will follow the band's first new music release in nearly six years.

The Jonas Brothers' comeback involves more than just a new single.

The boy band, which recently released its first new music in nearly six years with the song "Sucker," has a new documentary film coming to Amazon. The doc — which Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke describes as a "personal, behind the scenes look" at the brothers as they reunite for their upcoming tour — promises to give fans an intimate look into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers, who are partnering with Amazon Studios, Philymack and Federal Films (a division of Republic Records) for the project. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour,” added Salke, “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

Of course, the Jonas Brothers famously broke up their band in 2013 after canceling their tour due to a "deep, creative rift" among the bandmembers. At the time, Nick Jonas told People of the breakup: ""It's really hard to say 'forever.'" A premiere date for the doc will be announced at a later date.