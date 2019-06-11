Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform "Sucker" With Classroom Instruments

The Jonas Brothers are the latest band to give their hit song an elementary twist on 'The Tonight Show.'

The Jonas Brothers performed a new version of their hit single "Sucker" during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The band was joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to give the song a classroom spin by performing it with instruments that are commonly found in elementary schools.

Fallon kicked off the performance by starting the Casio keyboard and creating the beat by tapping a wood block. Nick Jonas soon sang the opening lyrics with the assistance of a clapper. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas used a banana shaker and Kevin Jonas played the triangle.

The Roots members also got in on the fun and traded in their drums, guitars and pianos for classroom friendly instruments. Questlove played the clapper, while Kamal Gray played the xylophone and James Poyser played the melodica.

Nick and Joe Jonas sang their solos throughout the performance, while Fallon and The Roots enthusiastically joined in to sing the chorus. Joe Jonas even got creative and pretended the banana shaker was a phone.

Watch the full performance below.