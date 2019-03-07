The Jonas Brothers Take Lie Detector Tests During "Carpool Karaoke"

The trio sang their classic hits and went down a Disney memory lane with James Corden for the final day of their appearances on 'The Late Late Show.'

The Jonas Brothers are continuing to celebrate their buzzed-about reunion by taking a drive down memory lane with James Corden on The Late Late Show’s "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Thursday night.

The trio — who just released their much-anticipated comeback single, "Sucker" — discussed their early rise to fame on the Disney Channel, detailed what prompted their breakup and what it was like being ridiculed for wearing purity rings when they were teenagers.

Prior to beginning their drive with Corden, Nick reiterated that the moment would mark their "first performance back." As Corden point out that that's "a lot of pressure," Kevin mentioned that they just had to "dust off the cobwebs."

Admitting that they missed the "magic" they had when they were together, Nick revealed that "when things ended, it wasn't the best." Meanwhile, Kevin explained that they had to endure "forced therapy" to settle their personal issues. The brothers also revealed that Nick was the one to eventually pull the plug on the band, as he later embarked on a solo career. Joe eventually formed his own band, DNCE.

"I broke the band up, but I got the band back together," Nick said, as Kevin joked that it made for a "true redemptive story."

To test whether they were truly ready to be back together, Corden suggested that they reveal any "lingering details" that they hadn't resolved or discussed. Hooking each brother up to a lie detector test, the brothers admitted some comical truths, while being caught in some lies. They were asked questions like which brother gets on their nerves the most and whether Nick was over having to participate in so many wedding ceremonies with his wife Priyanka Chopra. "It was when I looked the bill," he joked.

Meanwhile, Corden also pressed whether Nick considered himself a "better singer" than his brothers. When he answered "no," it was revealed to be a lie. Kevin also lied about not wanting to "punch Nick" for pulling the plug on the band.

"Thanks for breaking up the band," Kevin told Corden after the late-night host questioned whether the lie detector test did more harm than good.

When discussing their days on Disney, Nick quipped that Joe is now "allergic to authority" which "stems from Disney days." Joe also described themselves as having to act like a "politician at age 13" given how much they had to protect their wholesome image for Disney.

Part of their wholesome image was their decision to wear purity rings, something they said they were criticized for, despite it being a personal choice at the time. The Jonas Brothers then shared that their perspective didn't change until they began dating at age 15 and 16, with them also poking fun at Kevin for being the first to take the ring off. "You dirty dog," Corden joked.

Paying homage to their classic hits, the Jonas Brothers belted their singles "Burnin' Up," "Year 3000," "When You Look Me In the Eyes" and "Lovebug." "I mean I swear to God if I had a purity ring on at the start of that song it's coming off by the end," Corden said.

The Jonas Brothers have made appearances on The Late Late Show all week.