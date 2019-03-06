Nick Jonas Ranks 'Jumanji' Co-Stars in "Spill Your Guts" 'Late Late Show' Game

The Jonas Brothers opted to consume bird saliva, a three-pepper smoothie and cow-and-pork-tongue jelly instead of answering some uncomfortable questions as the band's weeklong stint on James Corden's CBS program continued.

The Jonas Brothers continued their weeklong stint on James Corden's Late Late Show on Tuesday by joining the host in one of his regular games, "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," in which stars are forced to choose between answering uncomfortable questions and eating gross food.

Before the game began, Corden explained that he would spin a wheel that featured disgusting options for consumption. After a food item was determined, he would ask a member of the band an uncomfortable question. If they refused to answer the question, all of the brothers would be forced to eat the food.

During the game, Nick was asked to rank his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black from most to least likable.

"You see the thing about this question is that they all control whether I'm in the movie or not," he said of the film's upcoming sequel. "And specifically Dwayne Johnson."

In order to avoid eating bull penis, the youngest band member said Johnson was the most likable because "he's the biggest with the most muscles," followed by Gillan, "because she's so kind and funny." Black earned the number three spot because he's "so funny and charismatic." He concluded, "I love you, Kevin. I'm sorry."

Joe later revealed that if he had to choose, he would rather go on vacation with Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra instead of Kevin and his wife Danielle. "Just because if they're paying it's gonna be amazing," he explained as he dodged eating a bowl of worm spaghetti.

And Kevin was asked if he would rather buy Nick's solo albums or DNCE's self-titled album, on which Joe is the lead singer. In order to avoid eating beetle marmalade toast, the oldest Jonas brother opted to answer the question.

"I'm staying with you, Nick, but I would choose DNCE," said Kevin.

While Joe cheered about the answer, Nick responded, "We're gonna talk later, Kev."

Nick was then asked to reveal the most famous person who has hit on him. "I'm battling answering this question and Kevin said this is the thing he was least excited to have to eat," began Nick, who would have to drink bird saliva if he refused to answer. "And he said DNCE over my album, so in the spirit of brotherly love." He then stood up and toasted the glass to the audience before he and his brothers took a sip of the saliva.

For Joe's turn, he was asked to rank the boy bands The Backstreet Boys, 'N Sync, One Direction and BTS from best to worst. Because he didn't answer, he and his brother had to drink a three-pepper smoothie.

"I gotta say. I don't mind it," said Kevin as he continued to drink the smoothie. On the other side of the table, Joe struggled with the spicy beverage and requested a glass of milk. "He's burnin' up," Nick said, referencing their hit song from 2008.

Kevin later chose to eat cow-and-pork-tongue jelly to not answer which brother he thought would be a better father.

Watch the full game below.