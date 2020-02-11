Jonathan Tucker to Star in NBC Space Drama 'Debris'

Jonathan Tucker is headed to NBC.

The Kingdom grad has been tapped to star in the network's drama pilot Debris.

From Fringe alum J.H. Wyman, Debris revolves around two agents from two different continents — and two different mindsets — who must work together to investigate what happens when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind.

Tucker, fresh off of Charlie's Angeles and who fielded multiple pilot season offers, will star as one of the agents, Bryan Beneventi, a headstrong, smart CIA operative working on the investigation of strange occurrences. Sources say the role may come with a one-year deal.

Tucker, who starred for all three seasons on Audience Network's Kingdom, next appears in the premiere episode of Hulu's horror anthology Monsterland. He also had a series regular role in season one of Showtime's City on a Hill and a memorable arc on HBO's Westworld. He's repped by UTA and Management 360.



Wyman will pen the script for Debris and exec produce alongside Jason Hoffs (Edge of Tomorrow). Legendary Television and Wyman's Frequency Films produce.

Keep track of all of this season's pilot orders, castings and eventual series orders with THR's handy guide.