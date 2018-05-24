Jordan Klepper Calls Reactions to Real and 'Opposition' Personas a "Yanny/Laurel Situation”

When Jordan Klepper visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (May 23), the host wanted to make sure he knew which Klepper we talking to. “You do a show on Comedy Central, on which you play a character whose name is Jordan Klepper,” said Kimmel. “Which Jordan is here tonight?”

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper star responded, “Jordan Klepper’s here. Jordan Klepper is here tonight.” He explained that the satirical show makes fun of the far-right perspective, such as “anti-mainstream, anti-facts, anti-reality, pro-Kanye West recently.”

After Klepper named Alex Jones and Sean Hannity as the people his character would listen to and respect, Kimmel elaborated, “The people who will believe the things that we can’t believe, they believe.”

Klepper and Kimmel also discussed Anthony Scaramucci’s turn as a guest on the May 14 episode of The Opposition. When asked if it was difficult to book the former White House communications director, Klepper said, “No. We found a secret. You turn on the cameras,” he joked. “It’s like moth to a flame. A lot of people in that administration will find their way in front of a camera and come and talk.” He added, “The Mooch was great to talk to. I want to say he’s a straight shooter. At least he feels that way at times. He’s a big pro-Trump guy, but he was really eager to throw Bannon and Priebus under the bus on the show.”

“[Scaramucci] said he’s put in a recommendation for me in the Trump administration,” added Klepper. “The lines are so blurred, I don’t know if that’s a joke. I do know that I am qualified. I’m on television, therefore qualified.”

When asked if Scaramucci knew if Klepper was playing a character on the show, Klepper responded, “Yes, I think so. I hope so.” He added that he has come across people that perceive his character in the wrong way. “People understand that I am this heightened character, but I will run into people on the streets, as well, and you realize people will project what they want onto the show and the words that come out of your mouth,” he said. “Everything is a Yanny/Laurel situation. You hear what you want to hear.”

Klepper added that there are people that think he is his far-right character. “And even people who understand that it’s a joke, but still think we’re speaking to their perspective. Carter Page came on our show and was a big fan. Thought that we were helping expose the deep state and wanted to be a citizen journalist on our show.” He concluded that most of the people that are confused by the show are “pro-Jordan.”

Earlier in the interview Klepper reflected on his time at The Daily Show, which he spent three years on before The Opposition. “With The Daily Show, they send out auditions. I auditioned. I auditioned with my wife. They called us in one on one with Jon [Stewart], and I got to be on the show.” When Kimmel asked if his wife Laura Grey also got cast, Klepper responded, “I got to be on the show.”

Though Grey never made it onto The Daily Show, she now appears on The Opposition. “I was smart enough to give her a job,” he said.

Watch the full clip below.