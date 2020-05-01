'Lovecraft Country': Watch the Trailer for Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' HBO Series

The show, created by 'Underground's' Misha Green, is set to premiere in August.

The first trailer for HBO's Lovecraft Country leans into the horror elements of the series — both supernatural and based in the real world.

The Jordan Peele- and J.J. Abrams-produced series, created by Underground's Misha Green, is set to premiere in August. The debut will culminate a long gestation process for the series, which was ordered to straight to series in May 2018.

The series centers on Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance), who embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). The journey begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.

The cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Harris and Elizabeth Debicki.

Green created Lovecraft Country, based on a novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, and serves as showrunner. She executive produces with Peele, Abrams, Bill Carraro, Yann Demange (who directed the first episode) and Daniel Sackheim (who helmed the second and third episodes). David Knoller is an EP on episode one.

The series is produced by afemme, Inc., Abrams' Bad Robot Productions and Peele's Monkeypaw Productions in association with Warner Bros TV. Watch the trailer below.