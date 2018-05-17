Jordan Peele Nazi Drama Picked Up to Series at Amazon

Inspired by real-life events, 'The Hunt' will tell the story of a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970s.

Amazon has given a direct-to-series order to Jordan Peele-produced Nazi drama The Hunt.

Drawing from real-life events, the 10-episode hourlong series will tell the story of a group of Nazi hunters living in New York City in 1977. David Weil (Moonfall) created the series, which is being produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and he will also write and serve as executive producer.

Peele and Win rosenfeld (Dark Net) are executive producing for Monkeypaw alongside Mr. Mercedes exec producers Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni for Sonar.

"When David Weil first shared The Hunt with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved," said Peele. "It's cathartic. It's noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world."

The Hunt follows a group known as the Hunters that discovers that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among them and conspiring to create the Fourth Reich in the United States. They set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

The Hunt arrives at Amazon as the streamer is in the midst of a programming overhaul following the appointment of new studio head Jennifer Salke. The series joins such projects as Gillian Flynn's Utopia and Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's The Peripheral adaptation as Amazon searches for its Game of Thrones-eque network-defining genre hit.

"Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video," Salke said. "The Hunt is edge-of-your seat entertainment that is not only culturally relevant but deliciously original. David Weil, Jordan Peele, and the entire Monkeypaw and Sonar Entertainment teams represent the dream team! We can't wait to get started!"

Peele, who has been lining up film projects since his success with Get Out, inked a first-look TV deal with Sonar in February last year, through which he has established a growing slate of serialized projects. In April, Amazon ordered a four-part Lorena Bobbitt docuseries from Peele's Moneypaw.

The Hunt will premiere globally in over 200 countries and territories when it makes its debut on Amazon.