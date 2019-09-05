Joseph Gordon-Levitt Developing Teacher Dramedy at Apple

He's set to write, direct and star in the show for the tech giant's forthcoming streaming service.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is teaming up with Apple.

The multihyphenate is set to star in, write and direct a dramedy about a teacher titled Mr. Corman for the tech giant's forthcoming Apple TV+ streaming platform. The show centers on the title character, who teaches in the San Fernando Valley while coming to grips with adulthood.

Apple declined comment.

The show comes to Apple on the heels of its scrapping of revenge drama Bastards, starring Richard Gere, which was said to be too dark and at odds with the aspirational programming Apple wants to offer on its service, set to launch later this year.

Mr. Corman comes from A24 and Gordon-Levitt's HitRecord. It would mark his first regular role on a scripted series since he left NBC's 3rd Rock From the Sun in 2001, though he also fronted variety show HitRecord on TV for the short-lived Pivot network earlier this decade.

Gordon-Levitt is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.

Apple has yet to announce a launch date for Apple TV+, though it's expected to launch in the fall with series including the Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show, Hailee Steinfeld starrer Dickinson and space-race drama For All Mankind among the first original offerings.