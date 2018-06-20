Josh Brolin Reads Trump's Tweets As Thanos

Josh Brolin dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday and had some fun with Donald Trump's tweets.

There to mainly promote his upcoming action thriller, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, the Oscar-nominated actor also discussed his recent Marvel films, both huge box-office successes.

Brolin played Cable in Deadpool 2 and reprised his role as the seemingly unstoppable villain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

After the two talked about the muscle-bound shape Brolin got into to play the characters (even though Thanos was mainly CG), Colbert asked Brolin to read some of the president's more obnoxious tweets as the evil Marvel character.

Brolin agreed and read three Trump tweets as Thanos. The result was somewhat unsettling.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado hits theaters June 29.