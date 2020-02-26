Josh Brolin to Star in Amazon Drama 'Outer Range'

Josh Brolin is heading to Amazon.

The actor has signed on to star in and executive produce the drama Outer Range, from executive producer Brad Pitt.

Picked up to series earlier this year as part of a larger overall deal with Pitt's Plan B banner, Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

Creator Brian Watkins will write and exec produce the project alongside Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Brolin and Plan B Entertainment.

Outer Range is the first series for both Watkins and Borow. The former is a New Dramatists resident playwright whose latest play, Epiphany, will debut this fall at Lincoln Center Theater. He previously wrote and produced the pilots Kansas City for Hulu and Amblin and Love Is Dead for USA Network. He is currently adapting the feature The Assassination of Bangwain Spurge for Annapurna and will produce the pic Ultraluminous with Steven Soderbergh, Jennifer Fox and Platform One.

For his part, Brolin will next be seen in Dune, and he wrapped production on Flag Day, opposite Sean Penn and Miles Teller. He next will reprise his role as Cable in the Deadpool spinoff X-Force. Brolin is also writing, exec producing and starring in an untitled project for Hulu. This is his largest TV commitment since he starred on ABC's Western drama The Young Riders, which ran for three seasons from 1989-1992. He is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.



