Josh Charles Joins Showtime's Roger Ailes Limited Series

The former 'Good Wife' star will play Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson's husband in 'The Loudest Voice.'

Showtime's limited series about Fox News founder Roger Ailes has added Josh Charles to its cast.

The former Good Wife star will have a recurring role in The Loudest Voice, which is based on Gabriel Sherman's book The Loudest Voice in the Room and focuses on the last decade of Ailes' life. The star-studded cast is headed by Russell Crowe as Ailes and Naomi Watts as former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

Charles will play Casey Close, Carlson's husband and a well-known sports agent who tries to comfort his rattled wife and reassure her that her situation at Fox News isn't as bad as she thinks.

Spoiler: It was. Carlson sued Ailes and Fox News in 2016, claiming she was fired from the network after turning down Ailes' sexual advances. A number of other women came forward after the suit, eventually leading to Ailes' 2017 resignation from Fox News.

The cast of The Loudest Voice also includes Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, Annabelle Wallis and Aleksa Palladino.

Sherman co-wrote the first episode with showrunner Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), who executive produces with Crowe, Jason Blum, Alex Metcalf, Blumhouse Television's Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, Liza Chasin and Kari Skogland, who directs the first two episodes.

Production on The Loudest Voice is currently underway in New York.