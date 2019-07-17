Josh Charles to Star Opposite Hilary Swank in Netflix Space Drama

Josh Charles is headed for Netflix.

The Good Wife grad has been tapped to star opposite Hilary Swank in Netflix's upcoming scripted space drama Away.

From Jason Katims (Parenthood) and Matt Reeves (Batman, The Passage), the project centers on Emma Green (Swank), an American astronaut who must leave her husband (Charles) and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking on a treacherous mission. Away explores hope, humanity and how people need one another in order to achieve the impossible.

Charles will play Matt Logan, a NASA engineer whose wife is commanding the first mission to Mars. He faces the already enormous challenges of dealing with the mission from home, while trying to raise their teenage daughter on his own. But when he goes through a life-altering experience in the first episode, he will understand the true cost of what it means to be away from each other.

Jessica Goldberg will serve as showrunner, reuniting with Katims following Hulu's The Path. Ed Zwick (Nashville, The Last Samurai) will direct the first episode and executive produce. Andrew Hinderaker will pen the script for the first episode and exec produce alongside Katims, Reeves and his Sixth and Idaho topper Adam Kassan; former True Jack head of development Michelle Lee (the pilot); and Katims' current True Jack topper Jeni Mulein (episodes two through 10). Away is loosely inspired by Chris Jones' Esquire story of the same name.

Away marks Charles' latest TV foray following Showtime's The Loudest Voice, NBC's Law & Order: True Crime and Netflix's Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. It is his first series-regular role since his seven-season run on CBS' The Good Wife. Charles is repped by UTA.

Away is set to debut in 2020.