Josh Hartnett to Star in Spectrum/Paramount Network Thriller

Bridget Regan, Barbara Hershey and Nick Nolte are also among the cast of 'Paradise Lost,' which will air first on the Charter Communications cable platform.

Paramount Network and Spectrum Originals have set the cast for their forthcoming drama Paradise Lost.

Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful) and Bridget Regan (Jane the Virgin) have been tapped to star in the 10-episode drama formerly known as Heaven of Hell. Barbara Hershey (Once Upon a Time), Nick Nolte (Gracepoint, Graves), Gail Bean (Snowfall), Danielle Deadwyler(The Gifted) and Shane McRae (Sneaky Pete) round out the cast of the series, which will first air on the Charter Communications cable platform before its linear debut on Paramount Network.

The series, first announced in May, revolves around a psychiatrist (Regan) who moves with her family from California to her husband’s (Hartnett) hometown in Mississippi only to uncover shameful secrets that irrevocably change the lives of everyone involved.

Rodes Fishburne (ABC's Blood & Oil) created and wrote the series and will serve as co-showrunner. He'll exec produce alongside co-showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman (Dexter). John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) will direct the pilot and exec produce the Paramount Television and Anonymous Content production. David Kanter, Jeff Okin and Romeo Tirone will also exec produce.

"Paradise Lost is a complex, compelling series full of incredible characters, including the small town in Mississippi where it is set. We’re excited to see John Lee Hancock bring this incredible world to life, building on the vision that Rodes Fishburne and Arika Lisanne Mittman have so vividly created,” said Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network and TV Land.

Hartnett is repped by UTA; Regan is with UTA and Gasparro Management; Hershey is with Pakula/King and Impression; Nolte is with CAA; Bean is with Innovative; Deadwyler is with Paradigm and Play; McRae is with Gersh and Gasparro.

A premiere date has not yet been determined.