Josh Radnor Joins Al Pacino in Jordan Peele's Amazon Nazi-Hunter Drama

The 'How I Met Your Mother' star will play an undercover member of the group in the 1970s-set drama.

Jordan Peele's Amazon drama The Hunt has found its newest cast member.

Josh Radnor has joined Al Pacino, Logan Lerman and Jerrika Hinton as leads in the 10-episode drama, about a group of Nazi hunters working to ferret out war criminals in 1977 New York.

The former How I Met Your Mother star will play Lonny Flash, a movie star who is secretly a member of the group led by Pacino's veteran Nazi hunter, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lerman plays the lead role of Jonah Heidelbaum, whose grandmother is murdered. As he tries to find the culprit, he becomes swept up in the Hunt organization and mentored by Pacino's character. The group discovers that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials have made a home in the United States and are scheming to create a Fourth Reich there — and then must set out on a bloody mission to stop the plan.

The cast also includes Lena Olin, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Greg Austin and Dylan Baker.

David Weil created The Hunt and will serve as co-showrunner with Nikki Toscano (24: Legacy). They executive produce with Peele — who has an overall TV deal at Amazon — his Monkeypaw Productions partner Win Rosenfeld and Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni for Sonar Entertainment. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (American Horror Story) will direct the first episode.

Radnor most recently starred in NBC's drama Rise and indie feature Social Animals. He's repped by UTA, B. Company and Frankfurt Kurnit.