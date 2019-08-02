'TV's Top 5': Amazon, Starz Strategies Decoded; Josh Schwartz Talks 'Alaska,' 'Gossip Girl'

Why are "Outlander" fans upset with the COO of Starz? Why did Amazon cancel "Forever" (and four other shows? Plus Josh Schwartz becomes the first to get the Showrunner Spotlight on "TV's Top 5."

This week, hosts Daniel Fienberg and Lesley Goldberg introduce a new, recurring segment focused on showrunner interviews and sound off on the latest news coming out of TCA.

Coming to you from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., where the Television Critics Association summer press tour is still under way, Goldberg and Fienberg dive into some of the big headlines to come from the semi-annual confab. This week's five topics are:

1. Amazon's cancellation spree, explained. At TCA, Jennifer Salke announced two early renewals — and axed a whopping five shows (including critical favorites Forever and Patriot). As the retail giant and streamer takes a "curated" approach to originals, this segment explores how those cancellations are part of Amazon's attempt to carve out its larger strategy. The analysis begins at the 4:32 mark.

2. Starz's new "premium female" programming mandate. What's "premium female," anyway? Why is this "strategy" short-sighted? Plus why are Outlander fans furious at chief operating officer Jeffrey Hirsch? Plus why did the premium cable network cancel Now Apocalypse and Counterpart? The segment begins at the 13:42 mark.

3. CBS takes two steps forward and one step backward. Speaking at TCA, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl and his top lieutenant Thom Sherman fielded questions about the network's, ahem, lackluster track record with inclusion on reality hits like Big Brother while also defending their decision to renew Bull. While the network's diversity and inclusion behind the camera and on-screen is improving, this segment examines the problems that continue to persist that the broadcast network. The discussion begins at the 20:37 mark.

4. Showrunner Spotlight: Josh Schwartz. This week, we're thrilled to introduce a new TV's Top 5 segment focused on the showrunners behind some of TV's biggest and most-anticipated shows. This week, Schwartz joins us to discuss Hulu's Looking for Alaska, HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival, his thoughts about revisiting The O.C. (and Chuck), the state of showrunner overall deals and so much more. The spotlight interview starts at the 27:09 mark.

5. Critic's Corner. As always, every episode ends with Fienberg offering his thoughts about what to watch (or skip). This week, he weighs in on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show and attempts to discuss Fox's new take on Beverly Hills, 90210, among others. Tune in starting at the 53:26 mark.

