Joss Whedon's HBO Drama 'The Nevers' Fills Out Cast

Six more actors have joined the sprawling ensemble for the sci-fi show about a group of Victorian women with super powers.

HBO continues to fill out the cast for Joss Whedon's HBO drama The Nevers: Six more actors have joined the sci-fi show, which now counts 18 regulars and one recurring castmember in its sprawling ensemble.

The new additions are Kiran Sonia Siwar, Elizabeth Berrington, Ella Smith, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford. They join a show that HBO describes as "an epic science fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world."

Whedon created the series — his first TV show since Agents of SHIELD (which he co-created but hasn't been hands-on with for most of its run) — and will serve as showrunner. He executive produces with longtime collaborators Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie, who are also writing, and Bernie Caulfield.

HBO gave The Nevers a straight-to-series order in July 2018; a premiere date for the show hasn't been set.

The cast is headed by Laura Donnelly (Outlander), who plays Amalia True, a "menace to Victorian" society and a reckless, impulsive and emotionally damaged hero who's the leader of the group known as the Orphans. The cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson and Denis O'Hare.

Character descriptions for the new castmembers are below.

Siwar (Black Mirror: Crocodile, Brexit) is Harriet Kaur, a young Scottish Sikh who lives with the Orphans but is accepted by both her family and her betrothed. She's determined to live her life as she planned, despite its increasing weirdness.

Berrington (Good Omens, In Bruges) plays Lucy Best, a dirt-poor and streetwise woman who has given up thieving to live with the Orphans. Her wit and high spirits mask a tragic past.

Smith (Ray & Liz, Hoff the Record) plays Desiree Blodgett, a whore whose power makes men tell her everything on their minds. What she's heard may get her killed, even though she doesn't listen to most of it. She's devoted to her 6-year-old son, who never speaks.

Prettejohn (Counterpart, The Witcher) is Myrtle Haplisch, a middle-class girl rescued from a family who can't understand her — literally, as she no longer can speak — and is thrilled to be at the Orphanage.

Devlin (All the Money in the World, 12 Monkeys) is Primrose Chattaway, who only wants to be an ordinary, proper 16-year-old girl — which is difficult, as she stands 10 feet tall.

Ford (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) will recur as Nicolas Perbal, aka Odium, the quintessential henchman who will do anything for anybody's money.

Siwar and Berrington are repped by United Agents; Smith by Wishlab and Gersh in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the U.K.; Prettejohn by Waring and McKenna; Devlin by Olivia Bell; and Ford by The BWH Agency in the U.K.