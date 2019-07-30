Joss Whedon Sets Full Cast for HBO's 'The Nevers'

Former 'Dollhouse' star Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley and Ann Skelly are among 12 people cast in the HBO series alongside star Laura Donnelly.

Joss Whedon's HBO drama The Nevers has filled out its cast with a dozen regulars, including former Dollhouse star Olivia Williams.

The sci-fi drama is about a group of Victorian women who, per HBO's logline, "find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world." The 12 new castmembers, among whom are James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Da Vinci's Demons), Ann Skelly (Vikings) and Ben Chaplin (Cinderella), join previously announced lead Laura Donnelly in the ensemble. Additional casting will be announced later.

Whedon created the series — his first since Agents of SHIELD (which he co-created but hasn't been hands-on with for most of its run) — and will serve as showrunner. He executive produces with longtime collaborators Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie, who are also writing, and Bernie Caulfield.

The cast and their roles are:

Williams (Counterpart, Manhattan) as Lavinia Bidlow, a wealthy spinster and champion of the "Touched," as those with powers are known. She funds the Orphanage where Amalia True (Donnelly) and many of the Touched live via her family's fortune. She's stern and old-fashioned but also strong-willed and clever. She's repped by ICM and ITG in the U.K.

Norton (Happy Valley) as Hugo Swann, a pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on his lease. He runs a secret club and a side trade in blackmail and is fascinated by the Touched. He's repped by WME and The Artists Partnership in the U.K.

Riley as Augustus "Augie" Bidlow, Lavinia's younger brother and Hugo's best friend. He's unnerved by the Touched but finds himself increasingly drawn to them. He's repped by ICM, Principal Entertainment and Conway Van Gelder Grant.

Skelly as Penance Adair, Amalia's dearest friend and one of the first women to join her cause. She has a genius for invention, is delighted by her power and has a firm sense of morality. She's repped by Conway Van Gelder Grant in the U.K. and The Lisa Richards in Ireland.

Chaplin (Snowden, The Thin Red Line) as Detective Frank Mundi, a gruff, deeply moral officer who trusts no one, including himself. He's caught between the powerful, who tend to ignore the law, and the newly empowered, who ignore the laws of physics. He's repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment and Independent Talent Group.

Pip Torrens (Poldark) as Lord Massen, a former general who may be the only person who sees the havoc the Touched can wreak on the established order — which he'll protect at any cost. He's repped by Independent Talent.

Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds) as Dr. Horatio Cousens, one of the few successful West Indian doctors in London. His fortunes took a dark turn after he met Amalia and discovered his own ability. He's repped by UTA, Identity Agency Group in the U.K. and Hansen Jacobson.

Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time) as Maladie, who's been warped by a power she doesn't understand and tortured by doctors intent on finding its source. She now lives underground and runs a murderous gang. She's repped by Coronel Group and Independent Talent Group.

Nick Frost (Into the Badlands, Hot Fuzz) as Declan Orrun, aka The Beggar King. He's a charismatic and brutal crime lord who's equally happy to work with Amalia and her cause and to sell her out. He's repped by UTA, Think Tank Management and Troika.

Rochelle Neil (Episodes) as Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire. A career criminal with the ability to control fire, Annie is happy to hire herself out but is neither impulsive nor cruel; she's just looking out for herself. She's repped by IAG.

Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark) as Mary Brighton, who is gentle and surprisingly resilient. After a disappointing career as a singer and a broken engagement, she's going to be great but doesn't know how yet. She's repped by Gersh, Conway Van Gelder Grant and Omni Artists.

Denis O'Hare (Big Little Lies, American Horror Story) as Dr. Edmund Hague, a gifted American surgeon who uses his skills in the coldest, most brutal way possible — but all in the name of progress. He's repped by Innovative Artists.