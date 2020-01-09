Judd Apatow Taps Jeff Stern as TV Topper at HBO-Based Company (Exclusive)

The former Likely Story exec will run Apatow Productions, which has a first-look deal with the premium cable network.

Judd Apatow's HBO-based production company is bringing in a new face.

Jeff Stern has been hired to oversee TV development at the prolific producer's HBO-based production company.

Stern comes to Apatow Productions after running Anthony Bregman's TV division at Likely Story, where he most recently exec produced IFC-turned-Netflix comedy Living With Yourself, starring Paul Rudd. In his role there, he oversaw the banner's first-look deal with Anonymous Content and developed programming for outlets including FX, Amazon, AMC, TBS, Shine and the streamer.

The Apatow gig, in a way, brings Stern back to HBO after he worked as a development exec for producer Sarah Condon, who had a pod deal with the premium cable network that included working on Jonathan Groff's groundbreaking comedy Looking. His credits include working with Condon on Sundance TV's The Red Road, which starred Jason Momoa. He started his career in development working in film, TV and theater at Scott Rudin Productions.

Apatow Productions is more than a year and a half into its first-look deal with HBO. For the premium cable network, the company most recently delivered Gary Gulman’s special, The Great Depresh, Pete Holmes' semi-autobiographical comedy Crashing and won an Emmy for his Garry Shandling documentary. Apatow co-created Netflix comedy Love and counts HBO's Girls, critical favorite Freaks and Geeks, Undeclared, The Ben Stiller Show and The Larry Sanders Show.