Jude Law Set to Star in HBO/Sky Drama 'The Third Day'

On the heels of the critical success of 'Chernobyl,' the two companies will co-produce a six-part limited series about the secretive inhabitants of a mysterious island off the British coast.

Jude Law is set to star in HBO and Sky's six-part limited series The Third Day.

Set on a mysterious island off the coast of Britain, The Third Day tells the story of Sam (Law) who encounters the island's secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals. Fantasy and reality began to blur for Sam, triggering past traumas, and brings him into conflict with the islanders.

The project is produced in partnership with Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling), Plan B Entertainment and immersive theatre company Punchdrunk International. The series will be directed by BAFTA-winner Marc Munden (National Treasure, Utopia) and will be produced by Adrian Sturges (Chimerica, The Enfield Haunting). Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin are also writers for the series.

The Third Day will shoot in the U.K. in July and will air next year on Sky Atlantic in Europe and HBO in North America.

The drama is the latest original collaboration between HBO and Sky and comes as both companies bask in the global critical success of Chernobyl. Coming up from HBO and Sky is period drama Catherine the Great starring Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, the thriller Temple, starring Mark Strong, and the comedy Brassic, written by and starring Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan. The two companies are also producing a second season of In the Long Run created by and starring Idris Elba.

The Third Day will be the first original to come from Sky's new production house Sky Studios.