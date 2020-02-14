Jude Law, Taika Waititi in Talks for Showtime Hollywood Satire

Limited series 'The Auteur' would star Law as the title character, with the 'Jojo Rabbit' helmer attached to exec produce and direct.

Coming off an Oscar win for best adapted screenplay, Jojo Rabbit writer-director Taika Waititi may be headed to Showtime for his next project.

Waititi and Jude Law are in talks for a limited series in the works at the premium cable outlet called The Auteur, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is described as a Hollywood satire that would have Law playing the eccentric title character.

Showtime declined comment.

The Auteur is in the early stages, with no start date set as Law and Waititi both have other commitments looming. Law, currently seen in The New Pope at HBO, is set begin work in the third Fantastic Beasts movie soon, while Waititi will return to the Marvel universe later this year for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Peter Warren will write along with Waititi, who's also in talks to direct at least one episode. Waititi and Law would serve as executive producers.

Law is also set to star in HBO's limited series The Third Day later this year. His recent credits also include features The Rhythm Section and Captain Marvel. He is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates.

Waititi is an executive producer of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, based on his and Jemaine Clement's 2014 film. He did voice work on and directed an episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+; other credits include Thor: Ragnarok and The Hunt for the Wilderpeople. He is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.

Should it go forward, The Auteur would join a roster of Showtime originals that includes Billions, The Chi, Black Monday, Kidding, City on a Hill, The L Word: Generation Q, Work in Progress, Back to Life and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. The long-in-the-works video game adaptation Halo and dramas First Ladies, Rust, Mr. Ripley and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels are on the horizon.