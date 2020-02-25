Judy Blume's 'Summer Sisters' to Become Hulu Limited Series

'Little Fires Everywhere' showrunner Liz Tigelaar will serve in the same capacity on the streamer's adaptation of the best-selling novel.

Judy Blume's beloved Summer Sisters is coming to television.

Following a multiple-outlet bidding war, Disney-owned Hulu has landed rights to what will be a limited scripted series based on the beloved author's 1998 novel. Little Fires Everywhere boss Liz Tigelaar is attached to write the script, exec produce and serve as showrunner. Blume will exec produce the series, which is currently in the development stage. Tigelaar's Best Day Ever topper Stacey Silverman will also exec produce. ABC Signature Studios is the studio on the series. The pickup stems from Tigelaar's overall deal with ABC Signature sibling ABC Studios, which she signed last month. The deal marks a return for Tigelaar to ABC Studios, where she previously worked on Once Upon a Time, Revenge and Nashville under a different overall a decade ago.

Summer Sisters chronicles the coming-of-age of two best friends and the relationship that defines their lives. Set on Martha’s Vineyard, the story explores the beautiful, intoxicating and everlasting impact of female friendship...and how it has the power to break your heart. Tigelaar has been a longtime fan of Blume's and read Summer Sisters when it was first published. Sources say she sent the author a fan letter 20 years ago in which she asked to adapt it for TV.

This is Blume's second book to be adapted for the screen, following the mid-'90s take at ABC (and later, CBS) on Fudge. The author has penned nearly 30 books, including Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and the five-book series about beloved character Fudge. Her works have sold more than 85 million copies worldwide and been translated in more than 30 languages.

Blume is repped by WME; Tigelaar is with Ziffren Brittenham.

Should Summer Sisters move forward, it would join Love, Simon adaptation Love, Victor, as well as The Handmaid's Tale, PEN15, Ramy, Dollface, High Fidelity and Shrill, among several others, as a Hulu original. Little Fires Everywhere, starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, premieres March 18 on Hulu. Hear more from Tigelaar during the March 20 episode of The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast.