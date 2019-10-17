Julia Garner Signs First-Look TV Deal With 'Ozark' Producer MRC

The recent Emmy winner will develop projects for the studio behind her Netflix series.

Ozark star Julia Garner is strengthening her relationship with the studio behind the Netflix series.

The recent Emmy winner has signed a first-look deal with MRC Television, which produces the drama. In her first foray into producing, Garner will work with the studio to develop and executive produce TV projects.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with MRC on Ozark, where they have offered me a rich playground of material as an actress," said Garner. "I’ve now been afforded an opportunity with MRC to build on a rewarding and collaborative experience, and I look forward to establishing a creative partnership in the future."

Said MRC Television President Elise Henderson, "Julia is phenomenally talented with a remarkable versatility of range that she brings to every project she works on, as evidenced by her well-deserved Emmy win for Ozark. We are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with her and begin work on a diverse range of projects together."

Garner won the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a drama in September for her role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark. Her credits also include The Americans, Dirty John, Netflix's Maniac and Paramount Network's Waco. She'll next be seen in feature film The Assistant and Amazon's anthology Modern Love. Ozark, meanwhile, has been renewed for a third season but doesn't yet have a premiere date on Netflix.

She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane Offer.

MRC Television also produced House of Cards for Netflix and Counterpart for Starz; it has Hulu limited series The Great and HBO drama The Outsider, based on a Stephen King novel, on tap. The studio is a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.