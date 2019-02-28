Julia Roberts in Talks for Amazon Limited Series

The Oscar winner would star in and executive produce an adaptation of the novel 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win.'

Julia Roberts may be on her way back to Amazon.

The Oscar winner, who starred in first season of Homecoming on the tech giant's Prime Video streaming service, is in talks for another limited series there. She's in discussions to star in and executive produce Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win, an adaptation of the novel by Jo Piazza, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Brothers & Sisters creator Jon Robin Baitz is adapting the novel, about a Senate campaign in Pennsylvania.

Amazon declined comment.

Amazon picked up Homecoming, adapted from the fiction podcast of the same name, with a two-season order in July 2017. It premiered in November 2018, and Roberts earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the thriller, in which she played a counselor at a center for returning veterans.

She won't return for season two, however, having signed only a one-year commitment to star. She remains an exec producer of Homecoming.

The title character in Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win is a Silicon Valley executive who moves with her husband and three daughters back to her Pennsylvania hometown to run for Senate in a race that could tip the balance of power in Congress. She is shocked by how negative her opponent is willing to go and by her harsh treatment in the media and sees the strain campaigning is putting on her family. When her opponent uncovers a secret that threatens both her campaign and everything she holds dear, Charlotte has to decide how badly she wants to win, and at what cost.

The project is set up at Amazon Studios, Roberts' Red Om Films and wiip. Roberts and Baitz would executive produce with Red Om's Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill, Laura Lewis and wiip's Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

Roberts is repped by CAA. Baitz is repped by CAA and Manage-ment.

The potential series comes amid both a global push for Amazon Studios — which has greenlit more than 20 international series — spearheaded by studio chief Jennifer Salke and a series of overall and first-look deals with talent as that marketplace grows ever hotter. Amazon has signed overall deals with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel team of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino; Jordan Peele; and Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn. Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films has a first-look movie and TV deal with Amazon.

Deadline first reported the news.