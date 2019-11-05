Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll Join 'Billions' for Season 5

The 'Good Wife' and 'House of Cards' stars will play key recurring parts in the Showtime drama.

Billions is adding some more star power to its fifth season.

Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll will each appear in recurring roles on the Showtime drama, which is set to return to the premium cabler in 2020.

Stoll (House of Cards, The Strain) will have a season-long arc as a character named Michael Prince, a business titan with roots in small-town Indiana. Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) will recur as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and best-selling author.

Season four of Billions found former enemies Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) forming a tenuous but effective alliance — along with Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to both men — to take out their common rivals, including Grigor Andolov (John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Jock Jeffcoat (Clancy Brown). The show averaged 4.5 million viewers across all platforms last season.

Three-time Emmy winner Margulies most recently starred in National Geographic's limited series The Hot Zone. Other recent credits include AMC's Dietland and feature film The Upside — but not The Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight. Margulies has said she was offered a guest arc on the series but turned it down because CBS didn't meet her quote.

Stoll recurred on the final season of The Deuce at HBO and will appear in the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, and Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix series Ratched. He also guest-starred opposite Margulies in a first-season episode of The Good Wife.

Showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who have an overall deal at Showtime, executive produce Billions. They co-created the series with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Koppelman and Levien are also developing a limited series based on Super Pumped, a book about transportation/tech company Uber.