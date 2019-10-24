Julie Andrews on 'Princess Diaries 3' Rumors and Why She Turned Down 'Wolf of Wall Street'

During a Thursday visit to 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,' the actress and author of 'Home Work' explains why she "wasn't ready" to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 Martin Scorcese film.

Julie Andrews discussed some of her iconic roles, including the one that got away, during a Thursday visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Making an appearance to celebrate the release of her new memoir, Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, Andrews looked back on her career, including having regrets about turning down the role of Aunt Emma in Martin Scorcese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

After admitting that she regrets not starring in the film, Andrews explained why the role simply arrived at the wrong time. "I had an operation. I'm a bionic woman. I have a titanium ankle," she said, before also joking, "I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take just to take the pain away."

Ultimately, Andrews says, she "just wasn't ready" to return to work even though she wish she had been. "I would've loved to do it," she said of the film. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill, went on to receive five Oscar nominations. Joanna Lumley would go on to star as Aunt Emma in the film.

Though missing out on starring in the Scorcese film, Andrews did, however, star in the Princess Diaries franchise as Queen Clarisse Renaldi. The second film debuted in 2004, with rumors circulating around a possible third film still to this day. During an appearance on Cohen's show, Anne Hathaway confirmed that there was in fact a script for a third installment and that both she and Andrews would love to do the film.

When asked to respond to the rumors, Andrews admitted she hasn't heard anything just yet. "The truth is I haven't heard. There's been talk about it for quite awhile. I think she's [Hathaway] had or is having a second child. She's busy and I've been busy."

She went on to say that should the film not happen, she would definitely hear about it. "I think if it happens it will be lovely and if it doesn't I wouldn't have known about it."

Despite Andrews having starred in a myriad of films throughout her career, Andrews role as Mary Poppins continues to be one of her most beloved, even inspiring a revamped version with Emily Blunt taking the reigns as the beloved nanny.

"I loved it," Andrews said of Mary Poppins Returns. "The first film was made over 60 years ago. I think it's about time a second one was allowed." She also addressed the criticism the film may have received for those comparing it to that of the 1964 original with Andrews. "This had nothing to do with the first one. it wasn't as if they were repeating the first story.

They had umpteen books in the vault... they had to make a new one."

She also admitted that she hopes another film will be made years later for another generation.

Watch below for moments from Andrews interview.