Julie Delpy to Write, Star in Netflix Dramedy

Before Midnight actress and writer Julie Delpy is headed to Netflix with a series she created and will star in called On the Verge.

The series, a co-production with France's Canal+, is the first one Delpy has written. She's a two-time Oscar nominee for the screenplays of Before Sunset and Before Midnight, which she wrote with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke.

The L.A.-set dramedy will focus on a group of 40-something women who are grappling with being single or in complicated relationships. Delpy will write, star in and executive produce the 12-episode series. Canal+ will air the show in France, with Netflix having distribution rights for the rest of the world.

Delpy is coming off feature film My Zoe, which she wrote, directed and starred in; the film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Other recent acting credits include The Bachelors, Avengers: Age of Ultron and 2 Days in New York, which she also wrote and directed.

Nick Hall (The Romanoffs) executive produces On the Verge with Delpy. Production is set for the spring in Los Angeles; a premiere date hasn't been set

The series joins a slate of recent Netflix pickups that includes a live-action adaptation of best-selling manga One Piece, romantic dramas Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, thriller Clickbait and the John Wells-produced dramedy Maid.

