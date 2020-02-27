Julie McNamara Named Head of Programming for CBS All Access

Her promotion is one of several changes in the executive ranks as ViacomCBS looks to expand its streaming footprint.

ViacomCBS is making some changes to its executive ranks for its digital business, promoting Julie McNamara to head programming at CBS All Access.

CBS executives Jeff Grossman, Rob Gelick and Domenic DiMeglio have also been upped to new positions.

McNamara will take on the newly created post of executive vp and head of programming for CBS All Access, reporting to ViacomCBS chief digital officer and CBS Interactive CEO Marc DeBevoise and chief creative officer David Nevins.