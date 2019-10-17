Julie Plec Sells Family Drama to NBC (Exclusive)

Julie Plec continues to spread her wings.

After setting The Girls on the Bus at Netflix, the creator of The Vampire Diaries trilogy has sold a drama at NBC.

Titled Mrs. Thompson, the drama — which landed a script commitment at the network — revolves around a young woman, who, after she marries into one of New York’s wealthiest and most influential families, soon begins to learn that behind the glamorous façade lies a web of lies and deadly secrets they’ll do anything to protect.

Jake Coburn (Gossip Girl, Arrow) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Plec via her Warner Bros. TV-based My So-Called Company.

This is Plec's second sale this development season via her longtime home at WBTV, where she has had an overall deal for years. Plec's The Vampire Diaries (which she co-created alongside Kevin Williamson) has been an instrumental show for The CW, helping to redefine the younger-focused broadcaster after it was rebranded from The WB Network. The series has become a trilogy of sorts now, delivering spinoffs The Originals (which ended) and Legacies (now in its second season). In addition to recently adding director to her skill set, Plec also exec produces The CW's Roswell.

The Girls on the Bus, meanwhile, sold to Netflix with a straight-to-series order after a multiple-network bidding war. Plec is penning the script for the series alongside source material author Amy Chozick (Chasing Hillary) as well as exec producing with former college friend Greg Berlanti (who has a show, or 20).

Plec is repped by Management 360 and Felker Toczek.

