'Jurassic World' Animated Series Set at Netflix

Jurassic World is roaring back at Netflix.

The streamer is teaming with DreamWorks Animation for a new series set in the Jurassic World universe. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will be set within the timeline of the 2015 feature film and will debut in 2020.

Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) are set as showrunners and will executive produce alongside Amblin Entertainment's Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz will be a consulting producer.

The new series follows a group of six teens as they experience life at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers wind up stranded and are forced to work together to survive.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is the latest from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation's five-year relationship, which has resulted in an impressive 18 series, including Guillermo del Toro's Tales of Arcadia trilogy, She-Ra and the Princess of Power and The Boss Baby: Back in Business. After NBCUniversal acquired DWA, the latter expanded its relationship with Netflix to include first looks at animated series based on Universal Pictures properties as well as original and acquired IP. DWA will launch Archibald's Next Big Thing and a Fast & Furious animated series on Netflix this year.