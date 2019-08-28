Disney Channel Sets First Live, Interactive Sitcom Telecast With 'Just Roll With It' (Exclusive)

Disney Channel has scheduled its first live, interactive sitcom telecast with an upcoming episode of Just Roll With It.

The show, which features a blend of scripted and improvisational comedy, will feature a Halloween-themed special titled Just Roll With It: You Decide LIVE! at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m PT on Oct. 4.

Just Roll With It is a multicamera sitcom that lets the audience decide the outcome of certain scenes. In the special, viewers nationwide will be able join the studio audience to help determine plot twists in real time. As viewers watch the special live, they will be able to vote on certain elements of the show via the DisneyNOW app or DisneyNOW.com. The cast will then improvise based on the audience votes — in other words, they'll "just roll with it."



Raven-Symoné (Raven's Home) and Miranda May (BUNK'D) are set to guest-star on the special. Issac Ryan Brown (Raven's Home), Ruby Rose Turner (Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Ruth Righi (Sydney to the Max) will host the special, which will also feature a musical performance along with other surprises.

"The talented cast and crew of Just Roll With It are truly upping the ante with this live telecast," said Kory Lunsford, vp original programming at Disney Channel. "This event is a great opportunity for us to further engage our viewers in a unique and creative way by involving them in a storytelling format that has never been done before."

The special follows the Bennett-Blatt family as they set out to reverse an evil curse and encounter a variety of strange characters and spooky trick-or-treaters along the way. The show stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman.

Just Roll With It is from Kenwood TV Productions Inc. The live special is executive produced by Adam Small and Trevor Moore, with Skot Bright and Carol Donovan serving as co-executive producers.