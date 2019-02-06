'Justified' Creator Adapting Graphic Novel 'Talent' at Fox

Fox and Justified creator Graham Yost are teaming up for a drama project based on the graphic novel Talent.

The drama, from Sony Pictures Television, Original Film and Boom! Studios, has a script commitment with significant penalty attached. Fox has an eye toward a straight-to-series pickup for the show.

Talent centers on Nicole Dane, a woman who wakes up in a hospital to learn she's the sole survivor of a disaster that killed 148 people. As rumors about her "miraculous" survival mount, Nicole discovers she has somehow inherited the talents of all 148 victims. Using those new abilities, she tries to bring closure to the victims' unfinished stories and solve the mystery of what caused the accident, while trying to outrun her own past.

"When I first read Talent, I was immediately hooked, as it took me on an incredible journey I’ll never forget," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. "This project accomplishes two professional goals of mine: work again with Graham Yost, one of the finest creators in the business; and transition Talent from feature development into the world to television. In Graham, [executive producer] Neal Moritz, Sony and Boom, we have the perfect partners who have the vision to bring this fantastic story and its characters to life as we take these important steps in building future Fox."

Added Yost, "I am very excited to be adapting this wonderful graphic novel. I think this could be a thrilling, emotional and, if I don't blow it, thought-provoking show. It's great to be working with [Fox Entertainment CEO] Charlie Collier, Michael Thorn and the team at Fox."

Fox currently has two comic-based shows on its air: Batman origin story Gotham, which is ending this season, and The Gifted, set in the X-Men world, which is in its second season.

Talent, written by Christopher Golden and Tom Sniegoski and drawn by Paul Azaceta, was first published in 2006 by Boom! Studios. Universal optioned film rights to the comic and at one point had Zack Whedon attached to write a script, but the project never got off the ground.

Yost (The Americans, Sneaky Pete) will write Talent and executive produce with Original's Moritz and Toby Jaffe, Pavun Shetty and Boom founders Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. Golden and Sniegoski are co-exec producers.