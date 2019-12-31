Justin Bieber Docuseries Lands at YouTube

The series, which will follow the making of Bieber's first album in four years, will stream on the platform where he got his start.

Justin Bieber is returning to his roots.

YouTube, the platform where Bieber got his start, has ordered a docuseries about the pop star.

The 10-episode Justin Bieber: Seasons will take viewers inside the making of Bieber's upcoming album, his first in four years. YouTube describes the series as "a raw, powerful and intimate look" at Bieber's creative process. Featuring new music from the artist, Seasons also will feature new behind-the-scenes footage from Bieber's wedding to Hailey Bieber and his day-to-day life.

Bieber first gained attention after his mother began posting his cover songs on YouTube in 2007. It was through those videos that Scooter Braun discovered the singer. He currently has 47.5 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most subscribed artist on the platform.

"When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans," Bieber said in a statement. "It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."

Seasons joins a growing slate of music and unscripted programming on YouTube, including October documentary How to Be: Mark Ronson and live special Lover's Lounge tied to the release of Taylor Swift's "Lover" music video. It comes as YouTube has pivoted away from big-budget scripted series designed for its subscription service, YouTube Premium, and focused on unscripted and educational programming.

As part of a shift in YouTube's release strategy, new episodes of Seasons will be available for free with ads on a biweekly basis. Viewers who want to binge-watch the series without ads can do so via a $12-per-month Premium subscription.

"Justin Bieber's courage as an artist is truly admirable and we are grateful he continues to share his inspiring story on YouTube," said YouTube global head of original content Susanne Daniels. "As we aim to spotlight authentic struggles and real-life triumphs in our YouTube Originals, we are thrilled to add this special project to our 2020 slate."

The project comes amid a boom time for musician-focused documentaries, including a Peter Berg-directed Rihanna project for Amazon and a R.J. Cutler-directed Billie Eilish project for Apple TV+.

Seasons is produced by Bieber Time Films, SB Films and OBB Pictures. OBB's Michael Ratner is executive producing and directing with photographer Joe Termini also set to direct some episodes. Bieber will executive produce alongside SB Films' Braun, Allison Kaye and Scott Mason and OBB's Scott Ratner and Kfir Goldberg.

Seasons will premiere Monday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. ET with new episodes debuting every Monday and Wednesday.