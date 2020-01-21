Justin Long to Host Disney+ Competition 'Shop Class' (Exclusive)

The actor will also serve as an executive producer of the show featuring teams of young builders.

Justin Long is headed to Disney+.

The Dodgeball and Live Free or Die Hard actor will host a competition show called Shop Class on the streaming platform. He'll also serve as an executive producer of the series, which premieres Feb. 28.

Shop Class, which was announced as part of the first wave of Disney+ programming, will feature teams of young builders tasked with designing, building and testing unique creations in each episode. A panel of experts will evaluate and test the teams' work based on creativity and functionality, with the last team standing declared champions.

The series is produced by Hangar 56, with principals John Stevens and Spike Feresten executive producing alongside Long, Richard Rawlings, Ruth Amsel and Charles Steenveld. Shop Class is part of an unscripted and documentary lineup at the streamer that includes Encore!, The Imagineering Story, the recently renewed The World According to Jeff Goldblum and Marvel's Hero Project, plus upcoming titles Rogue Trip and Be Our Chef, among others.

Long's recent acting credits include Netflix's Giri/Haji, Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, guest stints on Ballers and The Conners and voice work on F Is for Family. He is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.