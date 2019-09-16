Justin Theroux to Star in 'Mosquito Coast' TV Series for Apple

'Luther's' Neil Cross will serve as showrunner on the drama based on the novel and 1986 feature film of the same name.

Justin Theroux is headed for Apple

The Leftovers grad has been tapped to star in the tech giant's adaptation of Mosquito Coast. The series, from Luther's Neil Cross, is based on the 1981 novel by Paul Theroux — Justin's uncle.



Mosquito Coast follows an idealist who uproots his family to Latin America. Cross and Tom Bissell will pen the first episode, with the former attached to serve as showrunner. Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) will also exec produce and direct the pilot and subsequent episodes. The series hails from Fremantle and exec producers Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman. An episode count and premiere window has not yet been determined.



Mosquito Coast is the latest acting role for Theroux, whose credits include Netflix's Maniac, The District and Disney+'s upcoming live-action take on Lady and the Tramp (he will voice the Tramp). Additionally, Theroux exec produced ABC's Live In Front of a Studio Audience alongside Norman Lear and Jimmy Kimmel. He will return for the two follow-up live events that are currently in the works for the broadcaster.

For Cross' part, Mosquito Coast marks his latest TV foray following BBC's Luther, Hard Son and NBC's Crossbones. He is in postproduction on feature Escape From New York.

Mosquito Coast was subsequently turned into a 1986 feature starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix.

Apple is set to launch originals on Nov. 1 with a slate of originals including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show at a price of $5 per month. Other originals will launch in the months that follow as the iPhone-maker slowly but surely builds a library of star-studded originals from many of the industry's top creators.