Kaitlin Olson, Will Forte to Star in Funny or Die Comedy at Quibi

Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria and Arturo Castro will also star in 'Flipped' for the short-form streaming service.

Funny or Die and Quibi have teamed up for a comedy on the short-form streamer, attracting a high-profile cast in the process.

Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) and Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will star in Flipped as Jann and Cricket Melfi, a chronically undermployed couple and self-proclaimed home renovation experts. Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria and Arturo Castro (Comedy Central's Alternatino) also star.

Jann and Cricket are convinced they are TV's next great home design duo. Their dreams of basic-cable glory get derailed, however, when they're kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (Garcia, Longoria and Castro) and forced to renovate their sprawling homes.

Steve Mallory and Damon Jones created Flipped and will executive produce with director Ryan Case (Modern Family, You're the Worst), Joe Farrell and Jim Ziegler. Steve Burgess is a co-exec producer, and Adrien Finkel and Whitney Hodack produce. The project comes from Funny or Die.

Forte is repped by UTA and Rise Management, Olson by UTA and Garcia and Longoria by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Flipped is the latest addition to a roster of more than two dozen scripted series in the works at Quibi, which is set to launch in spring 2020. The streaming platform, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, aims to have more than 7,000 pieces of content available to subscribers within its first year, including scripted and unscripted series and daily news programming.

Comedies at Quibi include projects from Kevin Hart (Action Scene), Dwayne Johnson and Paul Feig (Last Resort), Lorne Michaels (Mapleworth Murders) and Darren Criss (Royalties), along with an updated take on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days from comedian Guy Branum.