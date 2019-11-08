Kaitlyn Dever and Jonathan Tucker to Star in Hulu Anthology 'Monsterland' (Exclusive)

The 'Unbelievable' actress and the 'Charlie's Angels' actor will front an episode of the upcoming streaming series.

Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever and Westworld's Jonathan Tucker are teaming up.

The pair of actors have been cast in the first episode of Hulu’s episodic horror anthology series Monsterland, formerly known as the untitled Mary Laws project.

The Annapurna-produced anthology series — which is full of encounters with mermaids, fallen angels and other strange beasts — follows broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and monster. Monsterland is based on the short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s collection, North American Lake Monsters.

Hot off her critically-acclaimed turn in Netflix's Unbelievable, Dever will portray Toni, a struggling waitress and overwhelmed mother to a deeply troubled little girl. At just 19, Toni is already world-weary. Making do in nowhere Louisiana without family, money or the hope of something better, Toni’s life is a long, dark highway with no exit in sight.

But when she meets Alex — played by Tucker, who can be seen in the new Charlie's Angels — Toni is forced to decide just how far she’s willing to go to change her reality. Alex is a mysterious out-of-towner, road-hard and brooding, whose mere presence feels like a threat — or a dare. Magnetic in his strangeness, Alex has found a shocking way to jettison his past and take on new identities — one that inspires Toni to shake off the burdens of her own merciless life, whatever the cost.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Mary Laws (Succession, Preacher) and executive produced by Under the Shadow's Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari, along with Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle. Ali Krug will serve as co-exec producer.

Dever is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek. Tucker is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.