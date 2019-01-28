Kal Penn Comedy From Mike Schur Nabs NBC Pilot Order

Penn will star as a former New York city councilman in the single-camera comedy.

Kal Penn is returning to comedy.

The actor, fresh off a guest spot on The Big Bang Theory, is set to star in and co-write an untitled comedy that has been ordered to pilot at NBC.

The single-camera entry revolves around a former New York city councilman named Garrett Shah, who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.

Penn will co-write alongside Matt Murray (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place). Murray and Penn will exec produce alongside Mike Schur, who has collaborated with Miller for years after both started their careers on Saturday Night Live. Schur will supervise the production. 3 Arts' David Miner and Dan Spilo will also exec produce the comedy.

The Penn comedy hails from Universal Television, where both Schur and Miller are under overall deals. In addition to showrunning The Good Place, Schur this season has branched out to help launch other writers — which he is doing on NBC midseason comedy Abby's.

The NBC pilot marks Penn's full-time return to comedy following his memorable run on CBS' How I Met Your Mother. The actor, who spent time working for the Obama administration, also counts the Harold and Kumar feature films among his long list of credits.

This is NBC's sixth comedy pilot order and fourth single-cam of the season.

