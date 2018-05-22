Kal Penn to Host Financial Docuseries at Amazon From Will Ferrell, Adam McKay

The untitled show will offer insight into the global economy and its "comedic eccentricities."

Amazon Studios is ready to explore the global economy with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kal Penn.

The retailer/streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for an untitled docuseries examining the world's finances. Penn will host the series, which is exec produced by Ferrell and McKay (The Big Short) as well as Adam Davidson (the co-founder of NPR's Planet Money).

Amazon says the docuseries will offer "extraordinary insight into the global economy and its comedic eccentricities, all through a sardonic lens unique to McKay."

"Adam Davidson is one of the more brilliant and funny minds out there. After collaborating with him on The Big Short, I jumped at the chance to continue trying to make economics and finance accessible to a wide audience,” McKay said.

Penn, the former White House associate director of public engagement, will invite viewers to meet the "geniuses, madmen and huskers" who make the decisions and investments that impact society. Topics to be explored include cryptocurrency, money laundering, death and corruption as the show sets out to explore how money, greed and power affect the hyper-connected world.

“Adam McKay is well known for finding the humor and absurdity in mind-blowing true stories, and we’re excited to bring that to Prime members with this series,” said Heather Schuster, head of unscripted at Amazon. “As with all of our unscripted series, we are committed to providing our customers with unprecedented access — this time to the fascinating and often illusive back rooms of global wealth and industry.”

Ferrell, McKay, Kevin Messick, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Aliyah Silverstein exec produce the docuseries from Intellectual Property Corp. and Gary Sanchez Productions. Davidson will be credited as a co-EP, while Penn will consult.

"Look, I’m terrible at math and really good at sophomoric humor (that means dick jokes, kids!), so the idea that we can explore economics around the world by visiting places like a dildo factory in California piqued my interest,” Penn said. “To have an opportunity to explore the world while we combine the serious with the bizarre with Adam and Will is super exciting.”

A premiere date and episode count were not immediately available.